Karnataka CM DKS leaves sting operation probe to Home Department, meets Priyank

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he has left the investigation into the alleged sting operation on former chief minister Siddaramaiah to the Home Department, even as he met Home Minister Priyank Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence amid escalating political tensions over the case.

“I have left the entire matter to the Home Department. They are handling it,” Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha when asked about the investigation. Refusing to comment further on the controversy, he said, “Time will answer everything. Let him (Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy) make any kind of allegation. We are least bothered about it. The truth will remain. No one can rubbish the truth. We will answer at the appropriate time.”

Kharge met Shivakumar and briefed him on the progress of the police investigation and developments relating to the case, sources said. The two Congress leaders left together in the same car after their discussions.

The meeting assumes significance amid a war of words between Kumaraswamy and Kharge over the handling of the case. The Opposition has demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in the sting operation and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Kumaraswamy staged a protest at the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s office on October 15, demanding the arrest of Rakesh Shetty, whom he has accused of playing a key role in the alleged sting operation. He withdrew the protest after the Police Commissioner assured him that all those involved would be investigated.

However, the Union minister has given the police a two-day deadline to arrest the key accused and warned of statewide protests if they fail to act. The JDS would convene a meeting of its MLAs and party leaders on Saturday to decide its next course of action.

Kumaraswamy has alleged a political conspiracy behind the sting operation and claimed that those involved have links with the Congress high command.