Karnataka committed to expanding NLSIU campus, promises land and financial assistance: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday assured the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) of the Karnataka government's full support for expanding its campus, including allotment of land and financial assistance to strengthen infrastructure for legal education.

Shivakumar was speaking after joining Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru in laying the foundation stone for the South Block, auditorium and student centre at the NLSIU campus in Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru.

“I am proud that Karnataka took the lead in establishing the National Law School. When we were student leaders in the state, the establishment of the first National Law School was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country,” he said.

Assuring the university of government support for its expansion, the Chief Minister said there was no need to worry about the availability of land or financial resources.

“Whether it is seven acres or 10 acres, whatever you need, the government is committed to helping you with land grants and financial assistance,” he said.

Congratulating Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy and his team on the institution's infrastructure expansion, Shivakumar said the government considered it its responsibility to protect and develop the prestigious institution.