Karnataka: Form 8 applications cross 12L, over 45K forms filed in a week

BENGALURU: There is a rise in the number of Form 8 applications, seeking corrections to voter details, with it crossing 12 lakh. In one week, election officials have received 45,173 Form 8s.

“The number of Form 8s has increased with the rising concern among people over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR),” election officials said.

Till October 15, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, received 12,79,525 Form 8s as against 24,46,803 total number of forms received. From June 16 till September 23, the CEO’s office had received 58,390 Form 8s.

“Heightened awareness about SIR has led to a rise in the number of forms we are receiving for inclusion and correction. Citizens filing Form 8 for correction, need not fill Form 7 for deletion and a fresh Form 6 for inclusion. One Form-8 for correction and change of assembly constituency/ booth is sufficient. Election staffers will delete names from the old constituency/ booth list and include them in the new one,” election officials explained.

Data till October 15 showed that the CEO’s office received 10,07,392 Form 6s for inclusion and 4,777 Form 6As for inclusion of NRI voters. Also, 1,55,109 Form 7s for deletion were filed.

The maximum number of Form 7s and Form 8s was from Bengaluru Urban district -- 11,782 and 1,37,678, respectively. The district also recorded a total of 2,65,963 forms, which included 1,15,065 Form 6s for inclusion.

Election officials said, “No forms, whether 7 or 8, are being processed without proper documents. In case of Form 6, the additional declaration form which was being given during the SIR exercise, will be stopped after October 27 when the final electoral roll is published. Citizens have to share voter ID details of their family members.