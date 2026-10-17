Karnataka: India, Europe jointly observe solar eruptions

BENGALURU: For the first time, the solar eruptions were jointly studied by scientists working on the India’s Adithya-L1 mission and Europe’s Proba-3. The scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) combined their observations from the VELC payload onboard the Adithya-L1 with the ASPIICS payload onboard the Proba-3 to study the coronal mass ejections.

The teams measured the mass, density and energetics of the CEMs in the region close to the Sun. The study was also published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics journal.

Scientists said measurements of CME parameters near the Sun are very valuable for understanding the physical processes that shape CME properties and their subsequent evolution. But observing the CMEs very close to the solar disk is challenging. Earlier space coronagraphs only partially succeeded in observing them and could not track the early evolution of faint CMEs. Now combing the potential of the two payloads will help in better understanding, the officials said.

The coronagraph onboard Aditya-L1 and Proba-3 conducted joint observations of almost the same part of the solar corona in two different types. These joint observations provide deeper insights into CME evolution than observations from a single spacecraft alone.

In both cases, VELC caught the eruptions at an early stage, demonstrating how the two instruments complement each other, the release here added.