Karnataka Minister Patil sets March target for KIADB for KWIN City plot allotment

BENGALURU: Issuing a direction to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to immediately take up the work and operate round the clock, Industries Minister MB Patil said the state government’s ambitious KWIN City (Knowledge, Wellbeing, Innovation and Research City) project must make significant progress by February or March next year on land allotments. The minister also urged officials to work collectively to MB Patilattract investments of Rs 50,000 crore to the KWIN City and directed KIADB officials to submit progress reports every 15 days.

Patil chaired a review meeting of officials concerned on Friday and directed the industries department to constitute a dedicated team, with all its members working from the project site, to ensure its timely implementation. “Resolve issues relating to land acquisition, access roads, drainage and other infrastructure requirements on the spot,” Patil said.

The minister said global companies, universities, law schools, institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), research organisations, hospitals, innovation centres and start-ups are expected to invest in KWIN City. The facilities provided in the project area must therefore meet global standards. The minister also stressed the need for close coordination with the agency designing the project.

Investors coming to KWIN City must be provided with high-quality accommodation, a common facility centre, a sports complex, access roads, parks, electricity connections and other essential infrastructure. If needed, Patil said, an additional post of a chief engineer would be created to expedite these works.