Karnataka wants Centre to allow new LPG connections

BENGALURU: Citing a backlog of around 36,000 applications as of August, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad has urged the Union Government to facilitate new domestic LPG connections in the state.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, dated October 16, Arshad said the process of issuing new domestic LPG connections had been stopped following the global LPG crisis, leaving applications pending for several months.

He pointed out that there is growing demand for LPG connections amid population growth, urbanisation and expansion of residential settlements. He said a considerable number of newly formed households, economically weaker families, migrant and low-income households as well as families in newly developed residential areas are yet to obtain LPG connections.

He warned that consumers without LPG connections may be compelled to use non-clean cooking and traditional cooking fuels like firewood, charcoal, kerosene or other traditional fuels for cooking. “In many households, women are primarily responsible for arranging cooking fuel.

Non-availability of LPG increases their workload and time spent procuring firewood or alternative fuels. Continued use of firewood and other solid fuels causes indoor air pollution and may adversely affect the health of women, children and elderly persons.

Use of unregulated or unsafe alternative cooking fuels and makeshift cooking arrangements may increase the risk of fire and other household accidents,” he said.

He also pointed to the price difference between domestic LPG cylinders and 5-kg cylinders, stating that the latter could be difficult to afford for middle-class and economically weaker households. The minister requested the Centre to direct Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to make adequate numbers of new connections available to eligible households in Karnataka on priority.