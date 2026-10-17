'Strong democracy is where citizens have the freedom to question govt': Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday asserted that a strong democracy is defined not by uniform compliance, but by the citizen's fundamental freedom to question those in power.

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Shivakumar underscored that public accountability is the bedrock of democratic resilience.

"A strong democracy is not one where everyone agrees with the government. A strong democracy is one where every citizen has the freedom to question the government. You are responsible. You are accountable. You all have the rights that our Constitution has given you. You have the power to rectify," Shivakumar said.

"Democracies are being tested. Institutions are under great pressure. We need young people who question, debate, challenge ideas, and offer solutions. Never be afraid of asking questions, but also be prepared to take responsibility for finding the answer," he added.

Calling upon legal professionals to act as the custodians of constitutional morality, Shivakumar said, "India does not simply need more lawyers. We need lawyers with integrity, compassion, and courage. Knowing the law makes you a professional, understanding justice makes you a leader... As lawyers and policymakers, you have a special burden. You are the guardians of the Constitution. The Constitution is your Bible, Bhagavad Gita, or Quran—whatever you call it, it is the Constitution."

(With inputs from ANI)