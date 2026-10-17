Union Minister HDK proposes shorter government service tenure

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has proposed reducing the service tenure of government employees from 35 years to 10 to 20 years to create more employment opportunities, with the aim of providing at least one government job to every family.

Speaking at an open interaction on reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) here on Friday, Kumaraswamy said the proposal could help address unemployment by allowing more candidates to enter government service while ensuring that retiring employees receive pensions and other benefits.

“My idea is that every household should get at least one government job. If I get an opportunity in the future, I intend to implement this plan,” he said, adding that he had placed the proposal before the public for discussion and invited suggestions.

Kumaraswamy said unemployment was growing significantly in Karnataka and accused the KPSC of failing to ensure transparent and fair recruitment.

He alleged that corruption had affected several recruitment processes, including those for Assistant Executive Engineers, veterinary department posts and Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS).

The interaction saw several aspirants share their grievances over the commission’s functioning. Candidates alleged errors in question papers, irregularities involving OMR sheets, frequent changes to recruitment notifications and insufficient preparation time before examinations.

They also raised concerns over delays in results and appointment orders, even after candidates had cleared all stages of selection.

Candidates demanded stricter eligibility criteria for KPSC leadership appointments, an expert committee to ensure the selection of honest and qualified members, and swift action against those found guilty of irregularities.

Responding to their concerns, Kumaraswamy urged aspirants to organise a larger movement for KPSC reforms and assured them of his support. He asked young people to back leaders who respected their aspirations and concerns.