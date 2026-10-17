Union Minister Kumaraswamy alleges sting video used to keep Karnataka's political leadership under control

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that an atmosphere was being created in Karnataka to keep the political leadership, including the Chief Minister, under control using a sting operation video, as he convened a meeting of JD(S) leaders to decide the party’s next course of action, including possible statewide protests.

For the first time, H D Kumaraswamy, who used to target his arch rival CM D K Shivakumar, was sceptical that the latter might also be a victim of the sting operation.

The meeting comes as the two-day deadline Kumaraswamy had set for the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to act against the alleged mastermind behind the sting operation expired on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call to new governor Sudha Yadava at Lok Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said the party would decide its next move after considering the opinions of its leaders. He stressed that the JD(S) was raising the issue not out of personal animosity but out of its responsibility towards the people of Karnataka.

“We are witnessing a situation in which the Chief Minister and others are being made puppets using this,” he alleged, suggesting that the video was being used to keep the State’s political leadership under control.

Kumaraswamy said such activities must end, alleging that media organisations’ names were being misused and journalism was being tarnished. Recalling the contribution of journalists and editors who had set high standards in Karnataka’s media, he said there was a need to restore the credibility of journalism.

He also alleged that the government lacked the will to address the issue, claiming that those running it came from a similar background.

The JD(S) meeting would discuss the legal and public steps to be taken against those responsible, Kumaraswamy said, adding that the party would decide its future course of action after deliberations.