'AI to drive growth over next decade': Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal

BENGALURU: The new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to drive unprecedented growth across industries over the next decade, said Infosys and Axilor co-founder SD Shibulal. He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on “Building a Viksit Bharat Through Strategic Investments” at the Invest India Summit organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in Bengaluru on Saturday. He also released a commemorative publication brought out by the ICSI.

Shibulal said AI has become deeply embedded in India’s startup ecosystem, with 89 per cent of startups launched last year having an AI focus.

He highlighted the country’s progress in manufacturing, digital connectivity and capital investment, stressing that good corporate governance and transparency were essential for sustainable growth. With effective governance and efficient functioning, India could achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he added.

CS Vishwas Hegde, the ICSI Bengaluru chapter chairman, said good governance and transparency would support corporate growth. The summit aimed to explore investment opportunities to help build a Viksit Bharat, while the ICSI’s investment guidelines would provide support to companies, he added.