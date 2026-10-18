Cancer drug prices to fall by up to 70% from Nov 9: Karnataka Health Minister welcomes the move

BENGALURU: Cancer drug prices are expected to fall by up to 70% from November 9, following the Centre’s decision to cap trade margins at 30% for 137 anti-cancer medicines. Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader welcomed the move, calling it a significant step towards making treatment more affordable for patients.

Khader said the decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) would benefit cancer patients across the country, including those in Karnataka, by reducing the financial burden of expensive medicines. He said accessing treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer remained a major challenge for patients and their families, and stressed that no patient should be forced to discontinue treatment because of the high cost of medicines.

The NPPA, under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has undertaken trade margin rationalisation for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The revised maximum retail prices (MRP) will come into effect on November 9, 2026. The extent of the reduction will depend on the existing price structure of individual medicines.

The list includes immunotherapy drugs used to treat more than 20 types of cancer, Denosumab for breast and prostate cancer patients, Pegfilgrastim to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients, and Bevacizumab, used to treat colon, ovarian and cervical cancers. Widely used medicines such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib are also covered.