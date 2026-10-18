Centre ready to hold talks with sugarcane growers: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi

HAVERI: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has appealed to the agitating sugarcane farmers to withdraw their protest, assuring that the Union Government is committed to resolving the problems faced by them. He also conveyed that the Centre is ready to hold talks if the farmers’ leaders come forward for discussions again.

Joshi said that the Centre is committed to resolving the problems faced by sugarcane farmers and the committee, headed by agricultural expert Ramesh Chand, is expected to begin its study soon. “Since farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy.

There is no question of neglecting them,” the Dharwad MP said, adding that the committee would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the issues and demands raised by sugarcane growers, including the State Advised Price (SAP).

Stating that the Centre had to consider the interests of sugarcane growers, sugar mills and consumers while taking decisions on pricing, Joshi said discussions would be more productive if a small delegation of five or six key farmer representatives participated in the negotiations.