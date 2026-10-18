CM DK Shivakumar assures sugarcane farmers he will talk to Centre on their demands

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said his government would discuss the demands of sugarcane farmers with factory owners and officials and decide on the next course of action.

Acknowledging that sugarcane farmers’ problems were not confined to Karnataka and were being faced by growers in other states as well, he said that the Union Government also needs to deliberate on the issue. The State Government would take up the matter with the Centre, he added.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Shivakumar said his government was committed to protecting farmers’ interests and would discuss the demands of sugarcane growers before taking an appropriate decision.

He pointed out that the state was spending substantial funds on welfare programmes, including free electricity, Anna Bhagya and Shakti. The government would continue to support people through its welfare initiatives while addressing farmers’ concerns, he said.

Shivakumar said the date for a meeting with officials and sugar factory owners would be finalised after discussions with the stakeholders concerned. He, however, indicated that certain decisions could take time in view of the upcoming Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, other festivals and the possibility of election-related enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

However, despite the CM’s assurance that he would convene a meeting of sugarcane growers, sugar factory owners and other stakeholders at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi after Dasara to find a lasting solution to their problems, the agitating farmers decided to continue their stir on Saturday.