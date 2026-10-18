CM DK Shivakumar's alleged sting operation claims trigger political turmoil

The ongoing controversy over the alleged sting operation targeting a former chief minister has delivered a political sucker punch to the state government and the Congress party’s image. Senior leaders, including many ministers, have been caught off guard and lack complete clarity on the issue that set off a political chain reaction.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time for Congress. Earlier this week, the controversy surrounding former CM Siddaramaiah came like a bolt from the blue amid discussions over Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s claims of alleged attempts to trap him and his cabinet colleagues in sting operations.

Siddaramaiah took strong exception to linking his name to a sting operation video circulating on social media, terming it a malicious campaign to tarnish his reputation. A city court passed an ex-parte temporary injunction restraining the media, social media and digital platforms from publishing, circulating or sharing the alleged ‘sting operation video’.

Since then, the opposition, especially JDS leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy, has gone ballistic, launching a sharp attack on the CM and Home Minister Priyank Kharge. He calls it a larger conspiracy against the former CM and even dragged Congress central leadership into the issue.

At a recent press conference in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy, a former CM, released a photograph claiming that one of the persons allegedly involved in the sting operation met AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

While it is not uncommon to take photographs with politicians, it is unclear whether the person with Surjewala was an accused. The former CM has named a few people, including a journalist with a Kannada TV channel, and dared the police to arrest them.