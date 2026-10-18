'Enough of discussion on sting op': Former BJP MP Pratap Simha

MYSURU: Former MP Pratap Simha on Saturday said it was disheartening that the alleged sting operation targeting ministers and senior officials was being discussed as though it were a matter of grave importance to the state.

Simha said former CM Siddaramaiah had filed a complaint and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy had demanded an investigation. The government was conducting an inquiry into the matter, and it should be allowed to proceed without further political mudslinging, he said.

“The compensation announced by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for crop losses is not even enough to buy a few beedis. Yet, there is no meaningful discussion on the pressing issues,” he said.

Though he was a political opponent of Siddaramaiah, Simha said the former chief minister’s reputation should not be damaged through repeated discussions about the controversy. “Do not embarrass Siddaramaiah by keeping this issue alive through endless discussions. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should take the matter seriously and ensure a proper investigation,” he said.

Simha alleged that the party was well versed in sting operations and made a sarcastic reference to the KPCC, calling it the ‘Karnataka Pradesh CD Party’.