HD Kumaraswamy takes out padayatara, demands arrest of sting operation accused

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday led a padayatra from the party headquarters to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in a sting operation targeting former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah.
Kumaraswamy further threatened to intensify the agitation across Karnataka, if the police failed to act. “My fight is not personal,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the agitation would be intensified after Vijayadashami.
The protest came after the two-day deadline Kumaraswamy had set for the Bengaluru police to take action against the alleged mastermind behind the sting operation expired without any arrests.
The JDS leader subsequently led party legislators, former legislators and workers towards the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru.
The police stopped the procession at Freedom Park, deploying barricades and buses to prevent the protesters from proceeding further.Tension prevailed as police personnel attempted to prevent the march from advancing, leading to arguments and pushing and shoving.
Kumaraswamy later addressed the protesters at Freedom Park before leading a delegation to meet Director General of Police M A Salim and submitted a complaint seeking immediate action against those allegedly involved in the operation.
The JDS has demanded the arrest of journalist Rakesh Shetty, Bagepalli Prashanth and Congress leader Krupa Alva, alleging their involvement in the sting operation.
Addressing the gathering,Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of conspiring with Shetty to orchestrate the sting operation against Siddaramaiah and force him out of the CM’s post.
He claimed that Shetty had admitted to recording the video and that the voice in it was his own.Kumaraswamy alleged that the video was being used as a tool to target political leaders and exert control over the state’s political establishment.
The Union Minister, who has frequently targeted Shivakumar in the past, speaking to reporters earlier in the day, appeared to suggest that the controversy could extend beyond Siddaramaiah, with the political leadership, including the incumbent CM, potentially being vulnerable to such operations.
‘SIT probe, voice sample tests’
In its complaint submitted to the DGP, the JDS sought a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged sting operation, the arrest of all those involved and voice-sample testing to establish the authenticity of the recording.
The complaint alleged that Shetty had secretly recorded a woman without her knowledge or consent and had withheld the video for years instead of referring the allegations made by her to the appropriate authorities. It further alleged that the video was being used for political purposes, publicity and blackmail, and that the woman had been persuaded to appear before the media and make allegations against Siddaramaiah in return for financial assistance.
The party also expressed suspicion that the video could be part of a wider conspiracy involving the alleged use of edited or manipulated recordings to target political leaders, officials and businesspersons.
The complaint accused the government of extending protection to the broadcaster and questioned the police’s alleged inaction. It urged the authorities to investigate the origin and authenticity of the video and initiate action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the BNS.
Isn’t your blood boiling, HDK asks Siddu
“Isn’t your blood boiling, Siddaramaiah?” Kumaraswamy asked, expressing disappointment that the Congress leader had not reacted strongly to the sting operation.
“I will not let this issue rest, even if Siddaramaiah chooses to do so. I will resume the agitation after Vijayadashami if the police fail to arrest those involved,” he warned. Taking a swipe at the government, he sarcastically suggested that the person allegedly responsible for the sting operation should be awarded the Karnataka Ratna on November 1, alleging that the operation was intended to discredit Siddaramaiah and facilitate a change in the CM’s post.
Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged sting operation controversy in the state, insisting that the probe must reach its logical conclusion regardless of the influence or position of those involved. He said CM DK Shivakumar had raised the issue in a Cabinet meeting, making it impossible to dismiss without proper inquiry. Vijayendra urged the government to establish facts through a fair investigation.