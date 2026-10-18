HD Kumaraswamy takes out padayatara, demands arrest of sting operation accused

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday led a padayatra from the party headquarters to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in a sting operation targeting former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy further threatened to intensify the agitation across Karnataka, if the police failed to act. “My fight is not personal,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the agitation would be intensified after Vijayadashami.

The protest came after the two-day deadline Kumaraswamy had set for the Bengaluru police to take action against the alleged mastermind behind the sting operation expired without any arrests.

The JDS leader subsequently led party legislators, former legislators and workers towards the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru.

The police stopped the procession at Freedom Park, deploying barricades and buses to prevent the protesters from proceeding further.Tension prevailed as police personnel attempted to prevent the march from advancing, leading to arguments and pushing and shoving.

Kumaraswamy later addressed the protesters at Freedom Park before leading a delegation to meet Director General of Police M A Salim and submitted a complaint seeking immediate action against those allegedly involved in the operation.

The JDS has demanded the arrest of journalist Rakesh Shetty, Bagepalli Prashanth and Congress leader Krupa Alva, alleging their involvement in the sting operation.

Addressing the gathering,Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of conspiring with Shetty to orchestrate the sting operation against Siddaramaiah and force him out of the CM’s post.

He claimed that Shetty had admitted to recording the video and that the voice in it was his own.Kumaraswamy alleged that the video was being used as a tool to target political leaders and exert control over the state’s political establishment.