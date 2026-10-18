'Joint owners with A-eKhata eligible for separate eKhatas': Bengaluru Development Minister

BENGALURU: Joint owners of A-ekhata can now subdivide their property as per their share and get separate ekhatas online with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five Bengaluru City Corporations launching the Plot Sub Division service on eAasthi 2.0 portal, said Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
Launching the service on Saturday, he told reporters that citizens have been waiting for this service for a long time. It is meant for properties held jointly by owners in a single A-eKhata (owners may or may not be family members). Joint owners with a clear share in the property can divide the plot among themselves, while each owner gets a separate A-eKhata as per his/her share, in his/her name.
“Many in Bengaluru jointly own a property in a single A-eKhata. The owners may be brothers and sisters, heirs, relatives, or other non-family joint owners. The service facilitates joint owners in owning a separate A-eKhata,” he said.
The minister said the initiative will help owners to sell, gift or mortgage their share, get a building plan sanctioned for their part of the property and pay property tax independently without struggling online.
Revenue officials said the fee for the process will depend on the Guidance Value (GV) of the property based on its usage -- residential, commercial and Industrial. A fee of 2% of the GV of the property will be levied for residential real estate, 3% for industrial units and non-residential and others 2%. “For example, a residential plot with Rs 1 crore GV will have to pay Rs 20,000 as fee,” said the official.
Who can apply?
The service is open to properties held by all joint A-eKhata owners whose individual share is recorded in the A-eKhata. The joint owners may or may not belong to the same family.
Only A-eKhata properties may be sub-divided.
Plots up to 2,000 sqm (about 21,500 sq. ft.) get a smooth and quick option to sub-divide among joint owners.
The property should be either a “vacant plot” or a “plot with building” type. Multi-storey flat/unit A-eKhatas cannot be sub-divided under this option.
Every joint owner’s share must be clearly recorded in the A-eKhata.
More than 2,000 sqm plots may obtain subdivision from the Town Planning Wing as per regular procedure.
Each plot created by subdividing the family or jointly owned property must meet three conditions -- area: More than 50 sqm (about 538 sqft), road frontage: At least 6 metres (about 20 ft), access: independent access to a public road, or through an internal road connected to a public road, internal roads: Some subdivided plots may not face the public road directly and these plots need an internal road for access. Each internal road must have a minimum width of 3.5 metre (about 11.5 ft). These conditions ensure each joint owner’s subdivided plot has access to a public road and meets other regulations.
How to apply?
Visit: https://GBAeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.
Select the subdivision/bifurcation of the current A-Khata.
Enter details of joint owners and upload the details of the architect’s sketch. Enter each subdivided plot area and other details.
Pay the application fee online only after approval.
Helpline: The owners can call 9480683695 to seek assistance.