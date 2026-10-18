'Joint owners with A-eKhata eligible for separate eKhatas': Bengaluru Development Minister

BENGALURU: Joint owners of A-ekhata can now subdivide their property as per their share and get separate ekhatas online with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five Bengaluru City Corporations launching the Plot Sub Division service on eAasthi 2.0 portal, said Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Launching the service on Saturday, he told reporters that citizens have been waiting for this service for a long time. It is meant for properties held jointly by owners in a single A-eKhata (owners may or may not be family members). Joint owners with a clear share in the property can divide the plot among themselves, while each owner gets a separate A-eKhata as per his/her share, in his/her name.

“Many in Bengaluru jointly own a property in a single A-eKhata. The owners may be brothers and sisters, heirs, relatives, or other non-family joint owners. The service facilitates joint owners in owning a separate A-eKhata,” he said.

The minister said the initiative will help owners to sell, gift or mortgage their share, get a building plan sanctioned for their part of the property and pay property tax independently without struggling online.

Revenue officials said the fee for the process will depend on the Guidance Value (GV) of the property based on its usage -- residential, commercial and Industrial. A fee of 2% of the GV of the property will be levied for residential real estate, 3% for industrial units and non-residential and others 2%. “For example, a residential plot with Rs 1 crore GV will have to pay Rs 20,000 as fee,” said the official.