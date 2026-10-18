Karnataka: Disability rights groups demand minimum Rs 5,000 monthly pension

BENGALURU: Disability rights organisations have criticised the Centre’s decision to increase the monthly disability pension from Rs 300 to Rs. 375, calling the revision inadequate and demanding a minimum monthly pension of Rs. 5,000. They have also sought higher pensions for senior citizens and widows, wider beneficiary coverage and regular revisions linked to inflation.

Muralidharan, the general secretary of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), said the increase of Rs. 75 would do little to meet beneficiaries’ basic needs. “Even for a cup of tea per day, Rs 300 is not sufficient for the month. You cannot meet basic needs, food or medication with this amount,” he said.

Muralidharan said persons with disabilities often incur additional expenses for healthcare, caregiving, assistive devices and transportation. Inadequate financial support leaves many of them dependent on families that may themselves struggle to meet their needs. He also warned that the lack of assistance could push vulnerable people into neglect and homelessness.

Muralidharan questioned the continuation of a cap on the number of pension beneficiaries despite the expansion of eligibility to persons with 40% or more disability. He said the revised criteria would have limited impact unless the Centre increased allocations and removed the beneficiary ceiling. The organisations have also been raising the issue with Members of Parliament and parliamentary committees.

Rangappa Dasar, general secretary of the Karnataka State Disabled and Care Givers Federation’s Karnataka State Committee, demanded a monthly pension of Rs. 10,000 for persons with disabilities, with the Centre and Karnataka government contributing Rs. 5,000 each. “Persons with disabilities are an exploited and, in a

sense, socially excluded community. They cannot move forward in life without support from the government and society,” Dasar said.