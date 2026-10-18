Karnataka: Former MLC Ramesh Babu seeks action against DGP Alok

BENGALURU: Advocate and former MLC Ramesh Babu has urged the Karnataka government to examine whether DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar, IPS, violated service conduct rules by allegedly making official correspondence concerning the state government’s submissions before the Supreme Court available to the media.

In a representation to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh dated October 17, Babu sought an inquiry into how the contents of the officer’s reported correspondence reached the media and requested that an explanation be sought from him.

Media reports on October 14 and 15 stated that Alok Kumar had written to the chief secretary, contesting the state government’s submissions before the Supreme Court in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment. The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s order in the matter.

Babu said the reported correspondence raised questions about compliance with the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, particularly provisions governing communication with the media, public criticism of government action and unauthorised disclosure of official information.

Babu contended that if the officer or anyone acting on his behalf had disclosed the correspondence to the media, it could warrant examination under the applicable service rules. He also sought clarification on the basis on which the officer had obtained information concerning the Supreme Court proceedings and the capacity in which he had initiated legal proceedings against the State government.

Babu urged the chief secretary to call for a report on the disclosure, seek an explanation from the officer and issue a show-cause notice if warranted.