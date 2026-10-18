Karnataka HC directs officials to ensure safety of Hubballi residents amid farmers’ protests

BENGALURU: The High Court has directed Dharwad Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad City to consider the representation submitted by the petitioners and to take appropriate steps to see that the life and property of the residents of the Mayuri Estate, Keshwapur, Hubballi, do not face any threat on account of the apprehended protests by farmer organisations over demand for an increase in sugarcane prices.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice KS Bharath Kumar passed the order while disposing of the PIL filed by Sangamnath Hanji and seven others seeking directions to the authorities to ensure that any protest, rally, procession, dharna or gherao by farmer organisations over demand for an increase in sugarcane prices is carried out strictly in terms of the order dated August 1, 2022, passed by the HC, only at a place designated by the authority and not within the residential locality of Mayuri Estate.

Senior counsel PP Hegde submitted that the residents are being denied their rights under Article 19(1)(d) and Article 21 in view of the protests in the residential area.

Additional Advocate General said the issue of protection of life and property and maintenance of law and order is gaining the attention of the respondent-authorities and that appropriate steps will be taken to see that the protests are regulated.