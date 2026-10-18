Man gets death for rape, murder of minor in Mysuru

MYSURU: The Fast Track Special POCSO Court sentenced Karthik (32) to death for the kidnap, rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl near the Dasara exhibition grounds during the last Dasara festival.

Judge Anand P Hogade of the Mysuru POCSO Court pronounced the death sentence, while Special Public Prosecutor KB Jayanthi argued for the state. Advocate Naveen, appointed by the District Legal Services Authority, represented the accused.

The court declared him guilty on Thursday, while the sentencing was done on Saturday.

The girl had come to Mysuru from Kalaburagi with her family to sell balloons during Dasara. They were staying in a temporary shed on an open ground in front of the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. On the night of October 8, 2025, eight members of the family were sleeping in a shed.

The girl went missing and her body was found early in the morning the next day, besides the shed. The girl’s parents, in their police complaint, stated that the girl had been kidnapped, raped and murdered.

The jurisdictional Nazarbad police registered a case. Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, the accused, Karthik, was arrested from Kollegal within 24 hours of the crime.