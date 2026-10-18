Mangaluru Police arrest absconding priest for sexually abusing minor boys

MANGALURU: Mangaluru South Police have arrested Catholic priest Father Cyprian Pinto for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy over a prolonged period.

The police registered a case under Section 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act and Section 75(2) of BNS 2023.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the priest was arrested from a relative’s residence. He will be produced before a magistrate after interrogation and completion of the necessary procedures.

Soon after the POCSO case was registered, the accused Church Father went absconding.

As per the complainant, the priest lured the minor boy who regularly visited Valencia St Vincent Ferrer church for prayers. The priest allegedly invited the boy to a private room and personal quarters, subjecting the minor to repeated sexual abuse and inappropriate physical contact.

The incident came to light when the victim shared it with his friends and found out that other boys had also faced similar abuse.

Pinto hails from Shirtady and served as parish priest of St. Sebastian Church, Permanur, for six years before being appointed as Parish priest of St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, in May 2026. He was handed administrative leave from August month end.