West Bengal native arrested in Kalaburagi over suspicion of link with terrorist organisation

KALAGURAGI: Mamtaz-Ul-Malik, who has been residing in Kalaburagi for the last 2 years, has been custody by the personnel of Brahmapur Police Station in Kalaburagi late Saturday night on suspicion of having links with terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.
Acting on a tip-off from a Central Intelligence Agency, the police apprehended the individual, identified as Mumtaz-ul-Malik—a native of West Bengal—during an operation.
Work at Saraf Bazaar:
Mumtaz-ul-Malik was engaged in the jewelry-making business at Saraf Bazaar in Kalaburagi city. It is alleged that he was connected to social media accounts linked to the Pakistan-based organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and had shared sensitive information via messages. Consequently, authorities have taken him into custody and are currently interrogating him. A case has been registered at the Brahmpur Police Station regarding this issue.
It is joint operation, says Kharge
Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who addressed a press conference here on Sunday, has said that the Central Intelligence Agency and Karnataka police have conducted a joint operation. Two individuals have been taken into custody based on information suggesting links with militants. Later, one person was released as it came to light that he did not have any links, Priyank Kharge said.
Following interrogation, it was revealed that only Mamtaz-Ul-Malik was in close contact with the militants.
The Home Minister said that it has been established that Mamtaz-Ul-Malik hails from West Bengal. We are treating this case with the utmost seriousness. We are conducting the investigation in coordination with the government of India, he said.
He said that many people from other states come here for employment; that is their right, and it cannot be prevented.
However, we had requested information regarding individuals from other states working here, but no one has provided it.
After the festival, we will convene a meeting with owners of different businesses, e-commerce representatives, and homestay operators to ascertain their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the home minister said.
It may be recalled here that in August, the police in Kalaburagi had also taken two individuals—Mohammad Sameer and Salman, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh—into custody over suspected links to terrorist activities.