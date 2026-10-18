West Bengal native arrested in Kalaburagi over suspicion of link with terrorist organisation

KALAGURAGI: Mamtaz-Ul-Malik, who has been residing in Kalaburagi for the last 2 years, has been custody by the personnel of Brahmapur Police Station in Kalaburagi late Saturday night on suspicion of having links with terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off from a Central Intelligence Agency, the police apprehended the individual, identified as Mumtaz-ul-Malik—a native of West Bengal—during an operation.

Work at Saraf Bazaar:

Mumtaz-ul-Malik was engaged in the jewelry-making business at Saraf Bazaar in Kalaburagi city. It is alleged that he was connected to social media accounts linked to the Pakistan-based organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and had shared sensitive information via messages. Consequently, authorities have taken him into custody and are currently interrogating him. A case has been registered at the Brahmpur Police Station regarding this issue.

It is joint operation, says Kharge

Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who addressed a press conference here on Sunday, has said that the Central Intelligence Agency and Karnataka police have conducted a joint operation. Two individuals have been taken into custody based on information suggesting links with militants. Later, one person was released as it came to light that he did not have any links, Priyank Kharge said.