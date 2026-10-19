30 migrant kids rescued in six days in Mysuru

MYSURU: Learning lessons from the rape and murder of a minor girl during last year’s Mysuru Dasara, the district administration has stepped up vigilance to protect children accompanying migrant families to the city for the festival.

The special drive has rescued 30 children in just six days. The District Child Protection Unit, in coordination with various government departments and voluntary organisations, launched the initiative to protect migrant children from exploitation, abuse and neglect during the festivities.

Hundreds of migrant families from districts such as Haveri, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura, besides states including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have arrived in Mysuru with their children to sell balloons, toys, ribbons and other inexpensive items.