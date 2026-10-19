Cannot stop guarantees to waive farm loans: KPCC president Hariprasad

KALABURAGI: It is not possible to waive crop loans by stopping the guarantee schemes under present circumstances, said KPCC president BK Hariprasad here on Sunday.

He said a Central Study Team visited Karnataka to assess the drought situation, while the state government too has sent a report to the Centre and is keeping in constant touch with the Union government.

“Let us see what the Union government will do. But the state government will assist farmers facing distress due to drought,” he added. On BJP state president BY Vijayendra’s comment that the state will see a third Congress chief minister under the present tenure, he retorted saying Vijayendra is daydreaming (terming it “thirukana kanasu” in Kannada).

Vijayendra’s claims of around 25 Congress MLAs defecting to another party is also another such fantasy, he added.

On Vijayendra’s claim that Congress is financing the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), he said the BJP president is well-versed in the mechanics of receiving funding and accepting bribes via RTGS.

He clarified that the party merely promised legal assistance to young people who might end up in jail, and that cannot be characterised as “funding”.

On Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy’s comment on a meeting between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Hariprasad questioned whether Kumaraswamy receives information through satellites.