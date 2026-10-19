CM DK Shivakumar: Will discuss cane growers’ woes with PM Modi

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issues faced by sugarcane growers and the drought situation in the state.
Shivakumar said he would appeal to Opposition leaders to join an all-party delegation to meet the PM and seek solutions to the issues. Speaking at the Mysuru airport, Shivakumar said he hoped Opposition leaders would join the delegation, recalling that they had earlier expressed their willingness to participate. On the ongoing sugarcane farmers’ agitation, the CM appealed to the protesters to call off their stir and resolve the issue through discussions.
“I have spoken to the farmers and once again appeal to them through the media to withdraw their protest. Everyone should sit together and find a solution. There is no point in politicising the issue or criticising anyone. As the Chief Minister, I have a responsibility and cannot merely engage in blame games. Our objective is to ensure the welfare of farmers and the people,” Shivakumar said.
On demands for the State Government to contribute financially towards the support price for sugarcane, Shivakumar said the matter could be discussed, adding that the government had to consider the interests of all categories of farmers in the state.
On the reported arrest of a suspected terrorist in Kalaburagi, he said the police would be given complete freedom to gather information and conduct an investigation. The CM thanked the people of the state, particularly Mysuru residents, for extending their cooperation to the Dasara celebrations.
He said “The district administration has said that the air show will be held tomorrow (Monday) if the weather is favourable. I, too, hope to witness it,” he said.
CM Shivakumar said the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana were expected to visit Karnataka. Shivakumar added that he had received an invitation from Andhra Pradesh but could not travel there. “I had planned to visit Andhra Pradesh and discuss water-related issues, but I had to go and meet sugarcane farmers,” he said.
Will talk to Union Agriculture Minister, says HDK
Hassan: UNION Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he will discuss the sugarcane growers’ problems with Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chauhan to find a solution at the earliest.
He said farmers shouldn’t lose patience and maintain peace as the Union Government is waiting for a report from the expert committee that has been formed to study the issue.
He said the State Government shouldn’t depend on the Centre’s assistance and take immediate steps to protect the interest of farmers. He urged CM DK Shivakumar to stick to his statement of announcing MSP of Rs 1,000 per tonne of sugarcane.