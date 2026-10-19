CM DK Shivakumar: Will discuss cane growers’ woes with PM Modi

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issues faced by sugarcane growers and the drought situation in the state.

Shivakumar said he would appeal to Opposition leaders to join an all-party delegation to meet the PM and seek solutions to the issues. Speaking at the Mysuru airport, Shivakumar said he hoped Opposition leaders would join the delegation, recalling that they had earlier expressed their willingness to participate. On the ongoing sugarcane farmers’ agitation, the CM appealed to the protesters to call off their stir and resolve the issue through discussions.

“I have spoken to the farmers and once again appeal to them through the media to withdraw their protest. Everyone should sit together and find a solution. There is no point in politicising the issue or criticising anyone. As the Chief Minister, I have a responsibility and cannot merely engage in blame games. Our objective is to ensure the welfare of farmers and the people,” Shivakumar said.

On demands for the State Government to contribute financially towards the support price for sugarcane, Shivakumar said the matter could be discussed, adding that the government had to consider the interests of all categories of farmers in the state.