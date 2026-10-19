Express Dialogues | ‘Karnataka govt using SIR, sting ops to divert attention from real issues’: LoP R Ashoka

While the state is reeling under severe drought, the DK Shivakumar government is busy diverting public attention towards issues such as SIR and sting operation, alleges R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In an interaction with TNIE, he speaks about various issues, from guarantee schemes to scams to mismanagement of Bengaluru. He also exudes confidence that the BJP-JDS coalition will sweep the 2028 Assembly elections by winning more than 150 seats. Excerpts...

How do you see the controversy of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Karnataka?

SIR is not new, this is the ninth SIR. No one raised their voice against SIR before. Earlier, they had issues with Electronic Voting Machines, now they are demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, tomorrow they will demand the Prime Minister’s removal. Their target is the PM. He is PM for the third time and they fear he will continue for the fourth time.

There is no issue with SIR as being alleged by the Opposition. SIR is done by state government officials. How can there be an issue? There is no problem with people giving Form 7. The Election Commission will decide if it is right or not.

The Chief Minister himself went to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer...

The CM going to the Election Commission office by skipping the Cabinet meeting is a new low. There is drought which should have been the priority. But their interest lies in different issues. It’s not a good sign to sit on the floor with Cabinet ministers. At the Cabinet meeting, he spoke about sting operations on ministers and himself. Cabinet meetings are supposed to discuss public issues, not private ones. They have done this to divert public attention from real issues, such as drought.