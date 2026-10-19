Government doctors across Karnataka must mark attendance at 9 pm from November 1

BENGALURU: Government doctors working in taluk hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Karnataka will now have to mark their night attendance through the Kartavya app after 9pm starting from November 1. The move is part of an effort to ensure that doctors are available at their designated headquarters when their service is required.

The new system, to be introduced on a pilot basis, will initially cover doctors working under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The move is aimed at strengthening accountability in the public healthcare system, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where the availability of medical personnel remains crucial for emergency care and after-hours services.

The government order was issued by the Praja Seva Department on October 17. The department will configure a dedicated night attendance module in the Kartavya app and introduce a geo-fencing facility.

“This will enable the system to verify whether attendance is being marked from within the prescribed geographical limits. As per the rule, the doctors posted at a particular taluk or village cannot move outside,’’ sources in the department told The New Indian Express.

“Doctors found missing from their designated headquarters without permission will face action in accordance with the applicable rules. The monthly review is expected to help officials identify unauthorised absences and ensure compliance with the new attendance requirements,” the sources in the department added.