HD Kumaraswamy hints at being NDA’s CM face for 2028 Karnataka polls, seat-sharing a thorn?

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy appears to have begun positioning himself as the NDA’s chief ministerial face for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, stepping up attacks on Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the Bidadi township, the NICE project and the alleged sting operation controversy.

Kumaraswamy has also accused the Congress leadership of betraying AHINDA leader and former CM Siddaramaiah by removing from the top post, with the BJP joining the attack in an apparent bid to reach sections of the Kuruba community to which the latter belongs to.

“An NDA government is certain to come to power in Karnataka in 2028. I will show another side of myself then,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan on Sunday.

However, the proposed BJP-JD(S) alliance faces competing ambitions over seat-sharing and leadership, said political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.

He said Kumaraswamy wants to ensure the identity of the JDS and convince BJP that only an alliance with his party can help it do well. “He is also trying to project himself as the most favourable face for the alliance,” Shastri opined.

BJP’s ambition to secure a majority on its own could complicate negotiations, as JDS is likely to seek a substantial share of seats.

“JDS is desperate for an alliance because of the shrinkage of its vote share. But will the BJP, in its long-term calculations, go for an alliance and therefore contest a lesser number of seats?” Shastri wondered.