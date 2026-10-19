Karnataka: Portal by Chikkamagaluru police checks credentials of illegal migrant workers

BENGALURU: The Chikkamagaluru police have developed a unique, first-of-its-kind portal to verify the credentials of migrant workers in the coffee capital of the state. The district, on an average, sees a footfall of around three lakh migrant workers annually. A large number of them hail from West Bengal and Assam.

“We have asked all coffee estate owners to furnish details -- government documents -- of their managers, writers and workers, especially migrant labourers, who come to work in their estates. We have built a rudimentary portal with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), through which these details are checked and verified,” Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru, Jitendra Kumar Dayama told The New Indian Express.

“We check whether their Aadhaar card is genuine and if it has been legally procured. We are, however, unable to verify if the Aadhaar card is illegal and has been procured illegally and have sought NIC’s help,” he added.

“In case of doubt we check the antecedents, any past criminal history of migrant workers using the National Intelligence Grid (Natgrid) and Crime and Criminal Tracking System (CCTNS). The portal was developed in July and so far, we have mapped 2,400 migrant workers.

Based on that, in August seven illegal Bangladeshis were identified and arrested. All of them were carrying genuine Aadhaar cards, which they said were issued to them with the help of agents in West Bengal on payment of Rs 2,000 each. They had fake local addresses, while parents’ names mentioned were wrong. The cards were procured illegally,” said the SP.