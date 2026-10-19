Why Siddaramaiah quiet despite sting operation by own party: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he expresses his sympathies for former chief minister Siddaramaiah for maintaining silence despite facing a humiliation over the sting operation.

Unfortunately, he commented, leaders from his own party are tarnishing Siddaramaiah’s image. “But, I am yet to understand why Siddaramaiah has remained quiet despite a major political conspiracy hatched against him,” he wondered.

He alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge played a vital role in the sting operation and got Siddaramaiah removed as chief minister, besides tarnishing his image.

Congress might have got uprooted long ago had Siddaramaiah not been in the party. The party is sustaining itself in the state only because of Siddaramaiah, he added.

He said CM DK Shivakuamr allegedly hatched a conspiracy to take over the NICE company and the recent statements of the CM substantiate that the he is backing NICE MD over the issue.

The CM allegedly also has an agreement with Ashok Kheney and has no intention to resolve the irregularities, he added. Taking a dig at Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy said that the latter might have given supari to Home Minister Priyank Kharge to attack him politically.