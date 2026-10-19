Why Siddaramaiah quiet despite sting operation by own party: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he expresses his sympathies for former chief minister Siddaramaiah for maintaining silence despite facing a humiliation over the sting operation.
Unfortunately, he commented, leaders from his own party are tarnishing Siddaramaiah’s image. “But, I am yet to understand why Siddaramaiah has remained quiet despite a major political conspiracy hatched against him,” he wondered.
He alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge played a vital role in the sting operation and got Siddaramaiah removed as chief minister, besides tarnishing his image.
Congress might have got uprooted long ago had Siddaramaiah not been in the party. The party is sustaining itself in the state only because of Siddaramaiah, he added.
He said CM DK Shivakuamr allegedly hatched a conspiracy to take over the NICE company and the recent statements of the CM substantiate that the he is backing NICE MD over the issue.
The CM allegedly also has an agreement with Ashok Kheney and has no intention to resolve the irregularities, he added. Taking a dig at Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy said that the latter might have given supari to Home Minister Priyank Kharge to attack him politically.
DKS, others conspired to remove Siddu: BSY
Davanagere: Former CM BS Yediyurappa alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders had conspired to remove Siddaramaiah from the top post. “Everyone knows that Shivakumar and others conspired systematically to remove Siddaramaiah. He is observing everything calmly. Let us wait and see what happens next,” Yediyurappa told reporters.
Modi is father of sting ops: Hariprasad
Gadag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the father of sting operations, KPCC President BK Hariprasad has said. Hariprasad claimed that Sanjay Joshi, a political rival of Modi in Gujarat, was forced into political retirement through a sting operation. Hariprasad recalled that he was in-charge of Congress affairs in Gujarat during that period. Commenting on the recent meeting between former CM Siddaramaiah and his successor DK Shivakumar in Mysuru, Hariprasad said he does not know what the duo discussed. “I am not a clairvoyant. Siddaramaiah is an experienced politician. He will decide for himself what needs to be done. We have no role in this matter,” he said on the sting operation row.