Former MLC urges Karnataka Governor to open Lok Bhavan doors to public

BENGALURU: FORMER MLC Ramesh Babu has urged Karnataka Governor Dr Sudha Yadav to open Lok Bhavan to the public through organised visits, particularly for students, educational institutions, social organisations and citizens from different districts of Karnataka.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, Babu said the initiative would promote constitutional awareness, familiarise younger generations with democrat institutions and strengthen the connection between public institutions and citizens.

Recalling the precedent set by former Karnataka Governor VS Ramadevi, the ex-MLC said she had taken initiatives to make Raj Bhavan, now known as Lok Bhavan, accessible to the public.

“Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) is not merely the official residence of the Governor, it is also an important public and constitutional institution belonging to the democratic life of the state,” he said.

He said such an initiative would promote constitutional awareness, educate younger generations about democratic inst i tut ions and convey a powerful message that public institutions should remain connected with the people they serve.