HD Kumaraswamy is free to return to Karnataka politics, says DCM Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy is free to return to Karnataka politics whenever he wants, even by resigning as Union minister. Responding to reporters’ queries here, Dr Parameshwara said nobody could prevent Kumaraswamy from returning to state politics.

However, it is too early to predict who will come to power after the 2028 Assembly elections. “Who will come to power in 2028 is something only people of the state can decide. Nobody can predict it now,” he said.

On Kumaraswamy’s statement indicating his interest to return to state politics, Dr Parameshwara said, “Who is going to stop him if he wants to return to state politics? If he wishes, he can resign as Union minister tomorrow and become active in state politics.

Nobody can stop anyone in politics.” On the alleged sting operation and allegations against certain politicians, he said it is not a healthy development. Those holding responsible positions should exercise restraint while making statements.

Allegations and counter allegations involving the chief minister, former chief minister and other leaders led to an unpleasant situation, he said. “It is not appropriate to discuss such matters extensively in public. It is better to remain silent,” Dr Parameshwara said.