HD Kumaraswamy is free to return to Karnataka politics, says DCM Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy is free to return to Karnataka politics whenever he wants, even by resigning as Union minister. Responding to reporters’ queries here, Dr Parameshwara said nobody could prevent Kumaraswamy from returning to state politics.
However, it is too early to predict who will come to power after the 2028 Assembly elections. “Who will come to power in 2028 is something only people of the state can decide. Nobody can predict it now,” he said.
On Kumaraswamy’s statement indicating his interest to return to state politics, Dr Parameshwara said, “Who is going to stop him if he wants to return to state politics? If he wishes, he can resign as Union minister tomorrow and become active in state politics.
Nobody can stop anyone in politics.” On the alleged sting operation and allegations against certain politicians, he said it is not a healthy development. Those holding responsible positions should exercise restraint while making statements.
Allegations and counter allegations involving the chief minister, former chief minister and other leaders led to an unpleasant situation, he said. “It is not appropriate to discuss such matters extensively in public. It is better to remain silent,” Dr Parameshwara said.
Asked whether the controversy has dented the government’s image, he said the CM and his cabinet members will discuss the matter soon and initiate action in this regard. On the speculation that the controversy could trigger a change in leadership, with a Dalit leader potentially being appointed as CM, Dr Parameshwara said he has no information about it.
On the drought situation, Dr Parameshwara said many parts of the state have been affected. The government will soon submit a third memorandum to the Centre seeking relief. The memorandum is expected to be ready in the next two days, he said.
The CM will decide whether to lead a delegation to the Centre or send representatives to seek assistance. A proposal to take an all-party delegation has been discussed earlier. Dr Parameshwara said crop loss has been estimated at 82%, affecting food production and leaving livestock vulnerable to fodder shortage.
Drinking water scarcity is becoming a serious concern with the government supplying water through tankers and from private borewells in the affected areas. The situation would worsen if water sources dry up, he said.
He said the state government has launched relief measures using its own resources instead of waiting for the central assistance. The state has spent around Rs 1,250 crore to provide relief to farmers.