Informing police is not same as seeking permission: Home Minister Priyank Kharge to RSS

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge has taken a swipe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after a letter to a Bengaluru police station circulated on social media. The letter describes a Vijayadashami route march planned for Sunday, October 25.

The letter, in Kannada and with names redacted in the circulated copy, is addressed to the Nandini Layout police inspector (traffic) and station which is located in the Bangalore North Division. It says the RSS will hold its Vijayadashami "path sanchalan" from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm, starting at 9:30 am from Apollo National School Ground in Chowdeshwari Nagar. It lists a ten-point route through the neighbourhood, including Srinivasa Temple Road, Pipeline Bridge, SVS School Road and Ram Mandir Road.

It closes with a "request" and says the information is meant for the police's "attention". It carries a police station stamp, which may only acknowledge receipt, since the document does not say whether permission was sought or granted.

In a post on X, Home Minister Kharge, addressing the "dearest Swayamsevaks" with a Dasara greeting, said that "informing" the Home Department or asking it to "cooperate" is not obtaining permission. He urged the organisation to file an application through the prescribed procedure open to all groups and wait for formal approval.

He cited the RSS's own Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha annual report for 2025-26, which he said records 562 route marches in Karnataka with 2,21,963 uniformed participants. If such numbers marched at once, he argued, police would need to plan deployment, transport, food, traffic and security, all using public resources.

The TNIE spoke to a former police commissioner who confirmed that usually for any route March they seek permission and permission is given at the police station level.