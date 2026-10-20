JDS attacks Priyank Kharge over quota, recruitment scam allegations

BENGALURU: JANATA DAL (SECULAR) on Monday continued its attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge questioning his stand on social justice and reservation while accusing him of failing to address allegations surrounding the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

In a post on social media platform X, JDS questioned Kharge’s decision to contest from Chittapur instead of Gurmitkal, alleging that he had deprived another Dalit leader of a political opportunity.

It also questioned whether reservation benefits were being used to serve the interests of a single political family. JDS further accused Kharge of failing to protect the interests of Dalit and backward classes candidates in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment irregularities involving AEE posts.

It alleged that manipulation of OMR answer sheets had affected the prospects of deserving candidates and questioned the conditional appointments of those facing allegations. Claiming that Kharge had failed to answer 10 questions raised over the alleged recruitment irregularities, JDS accused him of avoiding accountability.