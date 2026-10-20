Karnataka: Prashant to carry Golden Howdah on October 21

MYSURU: Mysuru is all set to witness the grand culmination of Mysuru Dasara on Wednesday, with the iconic Jamboo Savari. The highlight of the Vijayadashami procession will be the Golden Howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, atop elephant Prashant. At 54, Prashant has 18 years of experience in Dasara celebrations and is making his debut as the howdah elephant this year.

The day’s rituals will begin with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar performing the Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Palace between 1.36 pm and 1.56 pm. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries will offer flowers to the goddess in the Golden Howdah between 4.10 pm and 4.35 pm, after which the procession will commence.

The procession will leave the Palace through the Balarama Gate, proceed along Sayyaji Rao Road past KR Circle and Devaraja Market, and move towards Bannimantap. The Palace cavalry, mounted police, bands and performers will add to the spectacle. The celebrations will culminate at Bannimantap with the Panjina Kavayathu, or torchlight parade, featuring cavalry formations, bands and daredevil performances.