Karnataka: Siddaramaiah recalls Jalappa’s contributions

KOLAR: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was conferred with a honorary doctorate on Monday by Devaraj Urs Medical College during the RL Jalappa birth anniversary celebrations, observed as Founder’s Day. Siddaramaiah said he does not know whether he deserves the doctorate, and that doctors gathered there should decide that.

He said he had presented the Budget 17 times, and that Devaraj Urs was the longestserving Chief Minister, a record he has surpassed. He said he is now a former chief minister who had served the longest tenure. Siddaramaiah said he was an advocate before entering politics.

He added that he had predicted he would be conferred with a doctorate, and accepted it. He said he was very happy to participate in the RL Jalappa birth anniversary celebrations, as Jalappa was one of the tallest leaders of the nation and Karnataka.

Jalappa’s contribution to the nation, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare, will be always remembered. Jalappa worked tirelessly to implement development- oriented programmes at both the national and state levels, he said.

Jalappa’s principles are being followed by the chairman and trustees, and thousands of doctors who studied at the institution are serving across the world, Siddaramaiah said. The former CM also recalled that Jalappa had supported him in becoming chief minister and advised him to work for the needy.

Ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, and MLA Kothur Manjunath also addressed the gathering. Chairman and Chancellor GH Nagaraj, Vice-President J Rajendra, Vice-Chancellor B Vengamma, CEO Dr DVLN Prasad, and Registrar Dr Muninarayana were present