Steering wheel not a plaything for a child, says Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: In a rare instance, the Karnataka High Court allowed trial against a 51-year-old father from Mysuru, under Section 304 Part II of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for permitting his 14-year-old son to drive a car that crashed into a two-wheeler, claiming three lives, of a couple and their son travelling on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, and leaving the other son injured.

“Parents and guardians who permit such adventures cannot treat the statutory prohibition (minors from driving) as a matter of convenience, and thereafter seek complete insulation from criminal consequences when the foreseeable peril turns into catastrophe.

The steering wheel of a motor vehicle cannot become a plaything in the hands of a child, nor can a public road become the playground for such indulgence,” observed Justice M Nagaprasanna, rejecting the petition filed by Nadeem ur Rehman, father of the minor boy.

Rehman moved the HC, seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against him as accused No. 2 by NR Traffic Police in Mysuru, for the offence punishable under Section 304 Part II of the IPC in the crime registered on the death of the couple Usha (30) and Ramesh (40) and their son Monish (5) at 10pm on December 10, 2020, near Dandina Maramma temple on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. Their other son, Siddharth, sustained injuries.

Rehman filed the application before the sessions court to discharge him from the offence, but it was rejected, and therefore, he approached the high court. The petitioner contended that his minor son, without his knowledge or consent, took the car and drove it in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in the fatal accident.