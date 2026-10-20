Will lead all-party delegation to Centre to resolve farmers’ issues: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday said he would lead an allparty delegation to the Union Government to press for a resolution to farmers’ issues, asserting that the matter should not be politicised.

On allegations that the Congress was also indulging in politics over the issue, Shivakumar said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had made efforts to address the matter but had eventually blamed the Congress as well. “I do not want to do politics over farmers’ issues.

There are other people who are doing politics, but I do not want to concern myself with it. Let us all come together and resolve the issue,” he said. Shivakumar said a memorandum had been prepared and that he intended to take an all-party delegation to the Centre to submit the final memorandum.

He added that the issue was not confined to Karnataka but concerned other states as well. Explaining the delay in taking the delegation to Delhi, the CM said he had sought an appointment, keeping in mind the ongoing Dasara festivities and the upcoming Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. “If they give me an appointment, I will go and submit the memorandum. Otherwise, I will pursue the matter after these events,” he said.