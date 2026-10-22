Annadani trains guns on Home Minister Priyank Kharge over sting operation, KPSC row

BENGALURU: Former JD(S) MLA and Dalit leader Dr K Annadani on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning his silence on the allegations of OMR sheet tampering in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations and demanding accountability over the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.
Addressing a joint press conference along with his Dalit compatriate and former MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, Annadani accused the Congress government of bringing disrepute to Karnataka through the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation.
Claiming that a media person had admitted to conducting the sting operation, Annadani asked why the government had not initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter, while alleging that action was being taken in other cases.
“Why has Priyank Kharge not responded to the allegations made by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the alleged tampering of OMR sheets in KPSC examinations? He must first answer the questions surrounding the KPSC controversy,” Annadani said.
Taking aim at Priyank Kharge over his political background and representation of the Dalit community, Annadani said the minister had a responsibility to address allegations against him and the government.
“You are a minister, your father Mallikarjun Kharge is the AICC president, and your brother-in-law Radhakrishna is an MP. You have held ministerial positions twice. Why have you not created opportunities for other Dalit leaders?” he asked.
Annadani said the minister should not allow controversies involving those in power to affect the reputation of the Dalit community. He also questioned why leaders such as Anekal Shivanna and Bangarpet Narayanaswamy had not been given ministerial opportunities.
Referring to the alleged sting operation involving Siddaramaiah, Annadani questioned why an operation targeting the former chief minister had been allowed to proceed and why those responsible had not been arrested.
“Siddaramaiah has been a prominent AHINDA leader and has served as chief minister twice. How can the community accept the humiliation of such a leader through a sting operation?” he asked.
Annadani also invoked former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s outreach to Dalit households during his tenure, contrasting it with what he described as Priyank Kharge’s failure to engage with Dalit communities and understand their problems.
“I studied in difficult circumstances, wearing torn shorts to school. Kumaraswamy brought people like me into the Assembly. Political leaders must demonstrate simplicity and remain connected with ordinary people,” he said.
The former MLA further questioned the Congress leadership's response to the attack on former Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house, alleging that leaders from the ruling party had failed to speak up adequately for their colleague.
Raising other issues concerning Dalit welfare, Annadani referred to the 2012 Kambalapalli incident, in which seven people were killed, and alleged that the case had not been handled effectively when Mallikarjun Kharge was the Home Minister. He also questioned the assistance provided to the family of a rape-and-murder victim in Lingasugur, Raichur district, alleging that adequate employment support had not been extended.
Annadani additionally raised questions over the Siddhartha Vihar Trust land controversy, alleging that government land had been misused, and questioned the legal proceedings concerning the KPSC issue.
“Do not use the Dalit community whenever it suits your political interests. Those holding positions of power must ensure that other members of the community also get opportunities,” he said.
Annadani urged Mallikarjun Kharge to advise his son to respond to the allegations and address concerns raised over Dalit representation, governance and accountability.