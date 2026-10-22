Annadani trains guns on Home Minister Priyank Kharge over sting operation, KPSC row

BENGALURU: Former JD(S) MLA and Dalit leader Dr K Annadani on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning his silence on the allegations of OMR sheet tampering in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations and demanding accountability over the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.

Addressing a joint press conference along with his Dalit compatriate and former MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, Annadani accused the Congress government of bringing disrepute to Karnataka through the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation.

Claiming that a media person had admitted to conducting the sting operation, Annadani asked why the government had not initiated suo motu proceedings in the matter, while alleging that action was being taken in other cases.

“Why has Priyank Kharge not responded to the allegations made by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the alleged tampering of OMR sheets in KPSC examinations? He must first answer the questions surrounding the KPSC controversy,” Annadani said.