Centre can implement women’s quota without waiting for delimitation: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said the NDA government at the Centre could implement the 33% reservation for women without waiting for delimitation.

Addressing the media at his residence in Kalaburagi, Kharge said the Centre does not need to pass new legislation to increase the Lok Sabha strength to implement the 33% reservation.

“Let the NDA government at the Centre provide one-third reservation to the women in the existing strength of 543 members and conduct elections in 2029 and later bring a new Bill,” the AICC chief said, adding that the Centre’s intention to introduce a new Bill to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha hurriedly to provide more reservation to women in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls is not acceptable to the INDIA bloc.

“The intention of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to destroy democracy in this country and to consolidate absolute dictatorial power in their hands. Modi is running a regime akin to Hitler’s. Therefore, all the opposition parties have to work together,” Kharge said.

Kharge further said that he would be going to New Delhi on Thursday and would be attending a meeting in this regard on October 24. He said future elections should be conducted using ballot papers.