Irregular garbage collection? Phone-in Bengaluru corporation directly

BENGALURU: After completing more than 50 weekly phone-in programmes to address the grievances of the people, Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has launched a dedicated phone-in initiative to address complaints related to solid waste management (SWM).

At a special programme held on Tuesday, the corporation received 10 complaints. Of them, eight pertained to garbage collection vehicles not visiting certain localities. The other complaints pertained to dumping garbage on vacant sites and unclean roads and footpaths.

“The grievances received have been registered in the ‘Sahaaya 2.0’ system and forwarded to the officers concerned to address them. The progress of grievance redressal is being monitored. Action will be taken to ensure that the complaints are addressed within the stipulated time,” the corporation said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

“Block-wise micro-plan is being implemented in the seven divisions of BNCC to streamline solid waste management. The plan focuses on door-to-door waste collection, routes for auto tippers, street-mapping of pourakarmikas, and management of bulk waste generators (BWGs),” the BNCC said.

A dedicated phone-in programme to address citizens’ concerns related to solid waste management will be held every Tuesday from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. Citizens can bring issues related to waste collection vehicle timings, vehicles not arriving, pourakarmika services, and waste disposal to the corporation’s attention through this programme.

The commissioner’s phone-in programme to address other civic issues will be held every Friday. The BNCC has appealed to the people to make use of these programmes and help maintain cleanliness.