Karnataka farmers’ agitation for fair sugarcane price, higher MSP enters day six

BELAGAVI: Protest by farmers demanding a remunerative price for sugarcane and an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops continued for the sixth consecutive day at Rani Chennamma Circle in Bailhongal, near Belagavi, on Wednesday. Hundreds of farmers gathered at the prominent junction, raising slogans against the Union and State governments over what they called anti-farmer policies and the failure to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce.

The farmers are demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for sugarcane and an immediate increase in the MSP for all crops. They said farmers continued to face mounting financial distress as the prices offered for their produce failed to adequately cover cultivation costs. Rejecting what they described as repeated assurances without concrete action, the farmers vowed to continue their agitation until their demands were met.

The prolonged protest has intensified the pressure on both the governments to intervene and address the concerns of sugarcane growers and farmers cultivating other crops.

The protesters warned that they would intensify the agitation across Karnataka if the governments failed to respond promptly.

The sugarcane crisis has intensified across Karnataka, particularly in North Karnataka, with farmers and sugar factories locked in a dispute over the price payable for the crop. Farmers argue that rising cultivation costs, including expenditure on fertilisers, labour, irrigation and harvesting, have made sugarcane cultivation increasingly unviable at the prices currently offered.