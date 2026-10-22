Karnataka HM Priyank Kharge, BJP spar over RSS route march permission

BENGALURU: The proposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches in Bengaluru on October 25 have triggered a war of words between Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the BJP, with the minister insisting that the organisation obtain formal police permission and BJP leaders accusing him of targeting the outfit.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Priyank said merely informing the authorities about a procession or asking them to make arrangements did not amount to seeking permission. He urged the RSS to submit applications in the prescribed format and await formal clearance from the competent authorities.

Referring to the RSS’s annual report for 2025-26, the minister said the organisation had conducted 562 route marches across Karnataka, involving 2,21,963 uniformed participants. He said such events required considerable police deployment and planning for traffic management, security and other logistical arrangements.

“Happy Dasara!” Priyank signed off his post, which began with a pointed address to “my dearest Swayamsevaks of the RSS”.