Karnataka HM Priyank Kharge, BJP spar over RSS route march permission

BENGALURU: The proposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches in Bengaluru on October 25 have triggered a war of words between Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the BJP, with the minister insisting that the organisation obtain formal police permission and BJP leaders accusing him of targeting the outfit.
In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Priyank said merely informing the authorities about a procession or asking them to make arrangements did not amount to seeking permission. He urged the RSS to submit applications in the prescribed format and await formal clearance from the competent authorities.
Referring to the RSS’s annual report for 2025-26, the minister said the organisation had conducted 562 route marches across Karnataka, involving 2,21,963 uniformed participants. He said such events required considerable police deployment and planning for traffic management, security and other logistical arrangements.
“Happy Dasara!” Priyank signed off his post, which began with a pointed address to “my dearest Swayamsevaks of the RSS”.
BJP spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar hit back, saying RSS route marches were being held across Karnataka with thousands of volunteers participating enthusiastically. He also pointed out that volunteers purchased their uniforms themselves.
Citing the Madras High Court’s observations permitting RSS route marches in Tamil Nadu, Prakash advised the minister to read the ruling, adding, “If you want to avoid such embarrassment, keep off RSS prog. Just a suggestion.”
The Madras High Court had permitted the RSS to conduct route marches in Tamil Nadu on October 25 and November 1 after police rejected its requests, while also emphasising compliance with procedural requirements.
The exchange comes amid an intensifying confrontation between the Congress government and the RSS over permission for public processions and the organisation’s activities on government premises.