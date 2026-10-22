Karnataka MLC polls: BJP-JDS unity, Congress cohesion in focus

BENGALURU: With campaigning for the October 23 elections to four Karnataka Legislative Council seats drawing to a close, the contest is set to test the BJP-JDS alliance’s ability to transfer votes and the Congress’ capacity to mount a coordinated challenge amid its internal political tensions.

The NDA, which currently holds three of the four seats, is aiming to retain its existing strength and wrest the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency from the Congress. The Ruling party, meanwhile, is hoping that its early announcement of candidates and sustained groundwork will help it defend its lone seat and make gains in the other constituencies. Political analysts, however, caution against reading too much into the outcome as a verdict on the State Government or the alliance.

They argue that elections to graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies are shaped significantly by candidates’ individual influence, their organisational networks and, crucially, their efforts to register eligible voters months before polling.

Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri has said that these elections should not be viewed as a referendum on the government, political parties or the NDA. Instead, he believes the results will largely reflect which candidates have been most successful in mobilising prospective voters.

The four constituencies going to the polls are South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’, North-East Teachers’ and Bengaluru Teachers’. The BJP has fielded candidates in the first three, while its ally JDS is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat.

In the South-East Graduates’ constituency, BJP candidate KM Suresh faces Congress nominee Shashi Hulikuntemutt. The presence of Chikkaraju, who belongs to the Kadugolla community, adds another dimension to the contest, with the extent of support he attracts likely to be closely watched.

The West Graduates’ constituency will see sitting BJP MLC SV Sankanur attempt a hat-trick against Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai, who has an ABVP background.