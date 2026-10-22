Karnataka: Muslim woman portrays Mahishamardini on temple stage

MANGALURU: A Muslim woman has captured everyone’s attention by portraying Goddess Mahishamardini, the central character in Sampoorna Sri Devi Mahatme, a Yakshagana performance held at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple on Tuesday.

Arshiya Khan (33), known as ‘Tanu Vitla’, a native of Vitla in Bantwal, made a grand entry on to the rangasthala as the goddess at the temple. The performance marked the culmination of the 10-day Yakshagana festival organised by Kadali Kala Kendra as part of the Dasara celebration. Arshiya said she had been preparing for the role for the past six months. Her preparation included observing fasts, consuming sathvika food, regularly visiting temples and offering prayers.

Her interest in Yakshagana began at a very young age when she was mesmerised by a performance of the character Mahishasura in the Shri Devi Mahatme Yakshagana prasanga (episode) staged near her hometown. The art form, the powerful sound of the chende (traditional drum), and the pravesha (character entry) fascinated her and inspired her to pursue Yakshagana.

Arshiya has been performing Yakshagana for more than a decade. She is training at Kadali Kala Kendra in Mangaluru under the guidance of Ramesh Bhat Kadri, who has encouraged her and provided opportunities to portray prominent characters.