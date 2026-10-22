Karnataka police to get new whistle guards: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that police personnel would soon be provided with new whistle guards to replace the traditional whistle chains. He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day held at Martyrs’ Garden on Mysuru Road.
“Police personnel perform their duties in all weather conditions to protect us. These new whistle guards are a gift from our government in recognition of their service,” the Chief Minister said.
Six police personnel in Karnataka lost their lives in the line of duty between September 2025 and August 2026.
Shivakumar, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem and senior police officers paid tributes to the deceased police personnel.
Shivakumar said, “Remembering those who lost their lives is not just about paying tribute to them. It is also about continuing to live by the values of duty, loyalty and public service they stood for. Six police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty. We must remember their sacrifice throughout our lives. Their sacrifices inspire us, and our government will always stand by them.
Their service is a symbol of courage, trust and reassurance for society,” he said, adding that Karnataka police are known for their discipline, punctuality and role in maintaining law and order.
Shivakumar said the government had replaced the slouch hats worn by police personnel with navy blue peaked caps to make them more comfortable.
“The State Government has prioritised the modernisation of the police department. The police are using modern technology to investigate crimes, preserve evidence and prevent criminal activities.
A grant of approximately `142 crore has been provided to equip police personnel in the state with technological skills. Over the past three years, 5,911 police posts have been filled. Steps are being taken to fill the remaining 7,925 vacant posts Steps have also been initiated to establish a permanent recruitment board to streamline the police recruitment process,” the chief minister further said.