Karnataka police to get new whistle guards: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that police personnel would soon be provided with new whistle guards to replace the traditional whistle chains. He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day held at Martyrs’ Garden on Mysuru Road.

“Police personnel perform their duties in all weather conditions to protect us. These new whistle guards are a gift from our government in recognition of their service,” the Chief Minister said.

Six police personnel in Karnataka lost their lives in the line of duty between September 2025 and August 2026.

Shivakumar, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem and senior police officers paid tributes to the deceased police personnel.

Shivakumar said, “Remembering those who lost their lives is not just about paying tribute to them. It is also about continuing to live by the values of duty, loyalty and public service they stood for. Six police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty. We must remember their sacrifice throughout our lives. Their sacrifices inspire us, and our government will always stand by them.