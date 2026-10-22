Karnataka seeks Centre’s intervention on Sharavathy, Mekedatu projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi and sought his intervention in expediting wildlife clearances for the proposed Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project and the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.

During the meeting at Paryavaran Bhavan, the Chief Minister also discussed issues concerning Karnataka, including the proposed declaration of the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) based on the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee.

He urged the Centre not to finalise the seventh draft notification until the state government completes a physical survey and submits the report of its high-level committee.

The state has sought early consideration of the two project proposals by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), which are awaiting clearance.

The 2,000-MW Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project has been considered and deferred at several meetings of the standing committee. At its 89th meeting on February 28, 2026, the committee had sought clarifications from the state and the user agency on issues raised by its technical committee, along with a report from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru.