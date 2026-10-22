Land scarcity drives Bengaluru’s affluent homebuyers towards newer destinations

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru home to 129 individuals whose wealth exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, real estate experts say land scarcity in traditional luxury enclaves is pushing affluent home buyers towards newer destinations, particularly North Bengaluru, where large plots allow for spacious, low-density residential communities.

Traditional luxury addresses such as Sadashivanagar, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road, and Koramangala continue to command a premium, but the limited land availability is constraining opportunities for new large-format homes.

“In luxury localities, the land simply isn’t coming to market. When a large plot does trade, it’s usually a family sale, and it goes at a price that only makes sense for a handful of buyers”, said Arhanth Dinesh, Managing Director, Krishvi Group.

North and north-east Bengaluru are attracting growing interest, Dinesh said. “The airport, the Hennur, Bagalur and Yelahanka corridors, the tech parks and good schools have pulled the city’s centre of gravity north,” he added.

He said that Yelahanka gives what the core can’t: land, larger plots, lower density and room for real amenities, with the airport 20 minutes away. He, however, said that what the area lacks is the social infrastructure, the restaurants, clubs and that walkable old-Bengaluru character.

Maninder Chhabra, Director – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate said, “Between FY24 and FY26, Century Real Estate’s luxury residential segment recorded a 477% increase in enquiries and 355% growth in gross sales value. Knight Frank India’s H1 2026 findings also indicate growing demand in the Rs 2–5 crore segment.”

Chhabra said North Bengaluru, particularly Yelahanka and the airport corridor, is gaining prominence, because of its infrastructure, green spaces, clean air, expanding employment hubs and an established lifestyle ecosystem.