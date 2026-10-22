Man rams truck into bike intentionally, kills two youths near Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Konaje police have arrested Hafeez for allegedly chasing and deliberately ramming his pickup vehicle into a two-wheeler, killing two youths at Boliyaar near Mangaluru on Monday.

The incident, which initially appeared to be a road accident, turned out to be a deliberate hit over mobile phone dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Arfaz (23) and Mohammed Junaid (22), both residents of Arabi Nagar in Ullal. Arfaz and Junaid were travelling towards Mudipu on their two-wheeler when a pickup vehicle approaching from behind collided with their scooter while attempting to overtake them. Following the collision, the pickup vehicle also rammed into an electricity pole, causing damage to the pole.

Initially, the incident was suspected to be an accidental collision. However, a subsequent police inquiry reportedly revealed that the two youths and the pickup driver, Hafeez, had been involved in a dispute and scuffle over a mobile phone. Hafeez, allegedly acting in a fit of rage following the altercation, chased the duo and deliberately rammed his pickup vehicle into their two-wheeler. The impact proved fatal for both occupants of the two-wheeler.

Arfaz and Junaid sustained severe head injuries in the collision. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Following the investigation, Konaje police arrested Hafeez in connection with the incident. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.